ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education took steps to prepare for the 2022-23 school year at its Tuesday night meeting.
The board hired several teachers, effective Aug. 23. They are as follows with salaries based on education and years of experience:
• Emily Petrick, fourth-grade teacher at Kingsville Elementary, $68,588 annual salary.
• Tori Clemens, third-grade teacher at Ridgeview Elementary, $37,152.
• Thomas Riedel, math teacher at Edgewood High School, $69,838.
• Kelly Vito, teacher on Special Assignment at Braden Middle School, $73,589.
• Alexis Nelson, eighth-grade special education intervention teacher, $37,500.
The board also hired 11 tutors at $25 an hour.
Jon Butchko’s assignment was changed from history teacher at Edgewood High School to teacher on special assignment at Braden Middle School.
Steve Hill’s assignment was changed from eighth-grade history teacher at Braden Middle School to history teacher at Edgewood High School.
Olajuwon Cooper was hired to serve as assistant basketball coach for seventh and eighth grade boys, beginning Oct. 24, under a $4,290 supplemental contract.
At Superintendent Patrick Colucci’s recommendation, the board hired eight administrative assistants, two bus drivers, three couriers, six custodians, eight summer workers, four student workers and five cafeteria workers.
The school board also approved service agreements with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center for Building Bridges, advisory services, as well as physical therapy and occupational therapy services for the 2022-23 school year.
