ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Buckeye Local School Board members approved a contract with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department to employ Deputy Michael W. Rose III as the district’s resource officer for the coming school year.
Rose, who’s worked for Buckeye for the past three years, has been in law enforcement for 28 years. He will be paid $45,000 per year from Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024.
Rose is an Edgewood Senior High Class of 1979 graduate, and he holds a bachelor’s of science from Ohio Northern University.
Under administrative appointments, the school board appointed Timothy Neal to serve as principal at Kingsville Elementary, with a three-year limited contract at $91,700 per year, effective Aug. 1.
Other appointments include:
• Cari Agardi seventh-grade science and Spanish teacher at Braden, $63,700 a year;
• Jennifer Chandler, sixth-grade science at Braden, salary to be announced;
• Alissa Zappitelli, intervention specialist data manager at Braden, $45,500 a year;
• Crystal Stoneman, intervention specialist at Braden, $65,500 a year;
• Shelby Dodge, second-grade teacher at Ridgeview, $36,770 a year;
• Karrie Powers, kindergarten teacher at Ridgeview, $37,825 a year, and
• Chelsie Jeffers, kindergarten teacher at Ridgeview, $38,525 a year.
When it comes to sports, Buckeye will see some new and old faces on the fields.
Olajuwon Cooper, who’s on tap to be Edgewood High’s interim head football coach, was hired as assistant middle school football coach and assistant seventh- and eighth-grade assistant boys basketball coach.
Cooper also is in the process of becoming interim head football coach in Jon Butchko’s absence. Butchko was arrested and charged with domestic violence on June 25, according to court records.
Cooper, a 2002 Lakeside graduate, played football at Kent State University. He’s a restorative justice liaison for Braden Junior High School and former assistant coach at Edgewood.
The board also hired Gregory Stoffer as head coach for the wrestling team, and Mitchell Bidwell for assistant coach for seventh- and eight-grade wrestling.
Non-employees hired for sports were John Bowler, head boys basketball coach, and Randy Vencill, head girls basketball coach.
The board
accepted the
resignations of:
• William Billington, director of Pupil Services and Personnel for the district, effective July 9, 2021. Billington will continue at Buckeye Local Schools as director of Pupil Services and Personnel employed through the Educational Service Center (ESC);
• Michele (Shelly) Brown, principal at Kingsville Elementary, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
• Meghan Cafaro, eighth-grade math teacher at Braden Middle School, effective at the end of this school year. Cafaro served the district for 22 years.
• Julie Phares, Spanish teacher at Braden Middle School, effective at the end of this school year. Phares served the district for 27 years.
• Erin Mitchell, Intervention Specialist at Braden Middle School, effective at the end of this school year. Mitchell served the district for six years.
Donations were accepted from J. T. and Shirley Kanicki of $1,000 for a new basketball hoop at Braden Middle School, and a $3,000 donation from the Shelby Family Foundation of Ashtabula for the Buckeye Local School District Food Services Department to assist with the Summer Food Program.
The board approved service agreements with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center (ACESC) for occupational therapy, physical therapy and Building Bridges for the 2021-22 school year.
