ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education took care of personnel issues Tuesday night in preparation for students’ first day of school, slated for Aug. 31.
The board approved a resolution to amend the contract of technology coordinator, John Radwancky, adding operations responsibilities for the upcoming school year. Radwancky will receive a $10,000 stipend from Title IV grant money for his additional responsibilities.
Neil Bennett, business affairs administrative assistant (transportation), also will receive a $10,000 stipend from Title IV grant funds for additional responsibilities in district operations.
A change in assignments were approved for Nicole Kray, from sixth-grade ELA teacher at Braden Middle School to teacher on special assignment at Braden Middle School, and Dennis Mitchell, from Junior High athletic manager to athletic manager.
Angela Yelverton, was appointed sixth-grade ELA teacher at Braden Middle School, replacing Kray.
They also appointed Jennifer Chandler to serve as sixth-grade science and math teacher at Braden Middle School and Justin Drapp, social studies teacher at Braden.
Jessica Pocci was appointed head cheer coach at a salary of $3,852 a year, and Caleb Merendino, fall soccer coordinator, $500, and Tim Pike, assistant girls soccer coach, $3,852.
The board also approved a resolution for an A-Tech satellite program at Braden Middle School. The program, Civic Engagement, is an introduction to the issues, challenges and opportunities of civic life in the 21st century. Topics will include community issues/concerns and the profession and inner workings of occupation within public safety.
