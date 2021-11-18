Buckeye closes schools all next week

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Buckeye Local School District students will have an extra long Thanksgiving vacation.
The Board of Education designated the week of Nov. 22-26 as “Buckeye Local School District Wellness Week” to prioritize the health and well-being of teachers, staff and students.
“After collaborating with my administrative team, school nurse and union presidents, we are declaring the week of Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 through Nov. 26, as ‘Wellness Week’ in the Buckeye Local School District,” Superintendent Patrick Colucci said. “All buildings will be closed for the full week.”
Colucci said he took into consideration the current COVID-19 numbers, the physical and mental well being of students and staff, and decided to provide some extra time off for all. He encouraged everyone to take this time to heal and spend time with loved ones.
The unexpected time off comes as Ashtabula County is in the midst of the largest surge of COVID-19 cases to date. Hospitalizations are up 30 percent in the past two weeks. There were five new deaths from COVID-19 in Ashtabula County in the last week, according to the Ashtabula County Health Department.
On Wednesday, the Ashtabula County Health Department reported a total of 11,320 cases, 639 hospitalizations and 219 deaths in the county.
Buckeye Local School District reported a total of 60 student cases and 22 total staff cases this school year. In the past week, there were 12 new student reported cases and 2 new staff cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
Parents are urged to keep any family members at home if they have COVID-19 symptoms, get their children vaccinated if they are eligible (ages 5 and older) and refrain from going to relatives’ homes over the holiday, according to the ODH website.
In other business, the board:
• Renewed Colucci’s contract for another five years that will take him through July 31, 2026. His base salary is now $121,000. That’s a raise of $8,000 a year from his previous contract.
“I just wanted to thank the Board of Education for the opportunity to have the next five years at Buckeye,” he said. “I am grateful and appreciative of their confidence in me to continue as superintendent and oversee the operations. We have some exciting things planned for the future.”
Last year, the Board of Education designated Colucci as the director of operations for an additional salary component of $30,000 annually.
“This was a cost savings to the district as we did not hire another director of operations/business manager [when former director of operations Karl Brunnell resigned],” said Treasurer Kassandra Brand. “That supplemental contract with Mr. Colucci was only for one year. The board is very happy with how operations is going, and rolled that component into his five-year contract at an annual rate of $30,000.”
There is no salary increase on the operations component of Colucci’s contract, only the base salary.
• Approved a one-year contract with ProCuts LawnCare and Snow Plowing at Edgewood High and Ridgeview Elementary schools.
• Approved the satellite class, digital media, taught at Braden Middle School as a high school level course, equivalent to the digital media 1 course, to be eligible for half technology credit towards graduation.
• Approved the following people to serve as head coaches for the 2021-22 school year: Olajuwon Cooper, (interim) head football coach; Jeff Barger, baseball; Renee Mattson, boys tennis; Steve Hill girls track; Jim Sanchez, boys track; Randy Vencill, softball, and Paul Zander, winter basketball coordinator.
• Accepted the retirement of Charles Hamalainen, maintenance worker for the district, effective Jan. 3. Hamalainen served the district for 26 years.
