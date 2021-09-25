ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday night authorizing the purchase of 39.5 acres of land east of Edgewood High School.
The property, at 4810 N. Ridge E. (Route 20), will cost the district $90,000, according to the resolution.
“We are in need of building a sewer station for the Edgewood High School and would like to use the property for [the new sewer treatment plant],” Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
The property is zoned for agriculture and consists of a house and four outbuildings, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website.
The sellers are Thomas G. and Shirley Partridge, according to the auditor’s website.
“The Partridges approached us and it’s an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” School Board President Shannon Pike said. “The property provides good access to Route 20 and abuts Edgewood High School.”
Longtime school board member, Mary Wisnyai, said the district checked into the purchase of the property several years ago, but the Partridges weren’t ready to sell.
“Now the price is right,” she said.
In other business
• Approved a $25,000 service agreement with Community Counseling Center of Ashtabula County for the 2021-22 school year.
• Accepted donations from the Stuff the Bus promotion.
• Approved a $3,500 contract hiring Gretchen Hill to coach the swim team, and a $4,200 contract with Rob McEndree to serve as assistant football coach.
• Appointed Robert Lundin to serve as an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief tutor at Kingsville Elementary School, at a rate of $24.52 per hour.
• Appointed Jon Butchko as Saturday detention monitor, as needed, at a rate of $24.52 per hour.
