ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Board of Education and the Buckeye Education Association have agreed to a three-year contract, giving BEA members a 2 percent increase on base wages for each year of the contract and, in turn, they will pay a larger portion of their health insurance.
The contract is effective July 1 to June 30, 2024.
The BEA ratified the contract Monday and the board approved it at its meeting Wednesday night. School board members commended the negotiating teams for the time and effort they put into the process.
“The teams were able to work through issues and concerns in a professional manner,” said Kassandra Brand, the district’s treasurer.
Based on the five-year forecast approved Wednesday night, the district is projected to have a positive cash balance as of June 30, 2025, but would be in deficit spending in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
Management and the Board of Education are mindful of the forecast and were able to provide an increase that was certifiable over a three-year period, Brand said.
“Students, parents and the Buckeye community should be very proud of the entire Buckeye Local School District staff for keeping education first and foremost during these unprecedented times,” Superintendent Patrick Colucci said. “Their dedication to this community is admirable.”
