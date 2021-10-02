ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education tabled a resolution Thursday night, which would have authorized increased safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The proposed policy amendment would have given Superintendent Patrick Colucci the authorization to amend or change district requirements regarding facial masks and coverings should circumstances arise where immediate or timely action is necessary,” Board President Shannon Pike said.
The goal of the resolution was to keep students learning in-person and prevent school closure, according to the resolution.
The board listened to a handful of members of the public, who voiced their opinions — both for and against — increased safety measures, particularly a mask mandate.
Right now, protective facial coverings are strongly recommended and encouraged but not mandated by the district for staff, students, volunteers and visitors.
Board members said it’s critical that the district, board and/or superintendent be able to timely implement a policy in order to prevent the spread COVID-19, as well as for the safety of the public, Pike said.
After much discussion, Vice President Tina Stasiewski moved to table the resolution for consideration at the next Board of Education meeting.
