ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education accepted retirements and filled several positions at its meeting Tuesday night.
The board accepted Danyel Ryan’s resignation from her position as principal of Ridgeview Elementary School to serve as the district’s school improvement coordinator.
Ryan signed a three-year contract from Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025 for a yearly salary of $87,600 for the new position. In addition, she will serve as federal programs coordinator and District Title 1 supervisor.
Elizabeth Jeppesen, a teacher at Edgewood High School, will retire on June 30. She has taught with the district for 21 years.
The board also accepted Joann Smith’s retirement. Smith, a teacher at Braden Middle School, will retire July 31. She has been with Buckeye for 25 years.
Jeff Barger was hired to serve as head coach of the boys’ golf team next school year for $3,572; and Randy Vencill as head coach for girls basketball for $6,000.
The board also hired John Bowler to head up boys basketball next year for $6,430.
In other business:
• The board authorized the purchase of four, 72-passenger school buses bid through the Ohio School Council.
• The board recognized April’s Students of the Month: Edgewood High School, Jadynn Rivera, 10th grade; Braden Middle School, Lillyan Butchko, 7th grade; Kingsville Elementary, Mireya Miller, 4th grade, and Ridgeview Elementary, Sadie Veon, 5th grade.
• The board approved participation with ACE Digital Academy, an internet-based educational delivery system designed for grades K-12, for the period of June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023.
• The board accepted the proposal from Plug Smart to upgrade the lighting at Edgewood High School to LED lighting using State Energy Plan grant funds.
• The board approved its revised five-year forecast, a requirement to be filed with the Ohio Department of Education every year by May 31.
“The school district has been successful in operating with revenue limits over the past few years that have enabled the district to build a sufficient cash balance and ensure fiscal stability for the near future,” Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
Based on the size of the district’s overall budget, the cash balance throughout the forecast period will be sufficient to support the district’s operations, Treasurer Kassandra Brand said.
Current projections indicate the district will not incur an operating deficit for four of the next five years.
Given the uncertainty of future state budgets, local economic factors, state or federal mandates, years four and five are difficult to project, Brand said.
“I applaud the board of education and the district’s efforts and decision making to maintain a stable five-year forecast,” she said.
Colucci said, “The district has done a tremendous job at fiscal responsibility throughout the past five years. Although we begin to show a deficit in 2026, we will continue to seek creative ways to maintain a solvent budget while continuing to provide our students with a quality education.”￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
