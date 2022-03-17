ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education filled several coaching positions Tuesday night for the 2022-23 school year.
The board hired Olajuwon Cooper to lead the Warriors football team, giving him a salary of $6,430. Cooper has seven years of coaching experience.
An Ashtabula native, Cooper was a star football player at Lakeside High School and went on to play college football.
With approval from Buckeye administrators, he took the first step last August when he was named interim coach, and later, head coach.
The board also hired Dennis Mitchell as athletic manager for $5,358.45; Steve Hill, head coach of cross country, $5,715; Christina Fischer, head coach girls golf, $3,572; David Fowler, head coach girls volleyball, $6,430; Renee Mattson, head coach girls tennis, $5,715; Greg Myers, head coach boys soccer, $6,072; Jessica Pocci, head cheerleading coach, fall, $4,286, and Jessica Pocci, head cheerleading coach, winter, $4,286.
The board also
• Approved the 2022-23 school year calendar, marking Aug. 30 as the first day of school for students, and June 7 as the last day.
• Approved the College Credit Plus Memorandum of Understanding between Stark State College and Buckeye Local Schools to offer college level courses to Buckeye Local School District students for the 2022-2023 school year.
YMCA representative, Bonnie Konczal, presented Buckeye’s February Students of the Month: Edgewood High School, Ian McIntyre, grade 12; Braden Middle School, Madison Camplese, grade 6; Kingsville Elementary, Marley Nelson, Kindergarten, and Ridgeview Elementary, Bryson Cicon, Kindergarten.
