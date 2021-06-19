ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local School Board of Education filled several personnel positions at its Tuesday night meeting.
The board approved:
• Dan Sapanaro, principal at Braden Middle School, for a three-year contract at $81,886, effective Aug. 1. Sapanaro started his career at Buckeye Local Schools on Aug. 1, 2018, with a yearly salary of $72,400. Previously, he was a teacher at Bedford Heights High School.
Superintendent Patrick Colucci said Sapanaro has a strong curricular background and “a great addition to our administrative team.”
• Ashley Gritzer to serve as assistant principal at Braden Middle School, for a limited three-year contract, effective Aug. 1. Her yearly salary will be $71, 332. Gritzer previously served as a guidance counselor at Braden.
• The resignation of first-grade teacher, Molly Todaro, at Ridgeview Elementary, effective at the end of this school year. Todaro served the district for 13 years.
• A $7,500 stipend for Edgewood High School Principal Michael Notar for additional responsibilities as the district’s online administrator, attendance administrator and test administrator.
• A $6,000 stipend to Danyel Ryan, principal at Ridgeview Elementary, as the district Title I coordinator.
• A $385 stipend to Rocco Adduci for gifted and talented duties for the 2020-21 school year.
Two teachers will have a change in assignment next year:
• Laura Buckius, from physical education teacher at Braden Middle School to physical education teacher at Kingsville/Ridgeview Elementary Schools, and
• Jodi Cash, from ACE Digital Academy teacher at Braden Middle School to physical education teacher at Braden Middle School.
In other business, the school board approved the band’s request to have band camp July 25-30 at Edinboro University at a cost of $270 per person.
The board also accepted a donation of 400 water containers for Braden Middle School students from the Rev. Michael Greenlief and the Edgewood Alliance Church. The donation is worth about $400.
The board also accepted a $500 donation from Tony’s Deli & Catering in Ashtabula to the National Honor Society, and a donation from the Kendall Foundation for $1,000.00 towards two new basketball hoops for Braden Middle School.
