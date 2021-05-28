Buckeye BOE approves five-year forecast

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Board of Education approved a revised five-year-forecast at its virtual meeting Wednesday night.
A five-year forecast is required to be revised and filed every year by May 31 with the Ohio Department of Education.
“The Buckeye Local School District has been successful in operating within revenue limits over the past few years that has enabled the district to build a sufficient cash balance and ensure fiscal stability for the near future,” Treasurer Kassandra Brand said. “Based on the size of the district’s overall budget, the cash balance throughout the forecast period will be sufficient to support the operations of the district.”
Current projections also indicate the district will not incur an operating deficit for the first three of the next five years, with total revenue teetering just above the projected expenditures of about $15.5 million. Given the uncertainty of future state budgets, local economic factors, state or federal mandates, years four and five were difficult to project, she said.
In fiscal year 2021, a revenue surplus is expected, Brand said.
This means that expenditures are expected to be less than revenue by a little more than $1 million. By the last year of the forecast, fiscal year 2025, the district is expected to have a revenue shortfall where expenditures are projected to be greater than revenue by nearly $900,000. The district would need to cut its fiscal year 2025 projected expenses by 4.47 percent in order to balance its budget without additional revenue, according to the five-year forecast.
Brand applauded the Board of Education and the district’s efforts and decision making to maintain a stable five-year forecast.
Superintendent Patrick Colucci said he’s also pleased with the district’s efforts.
“The district has done a tremendous job at fiscal responsibility throughout the past four years and although we begin to show a deficit in 2024, we will continue to seek creative ways to maintain a solvent budget while continuing to provide our students with a quality education,” he said.
Due to the district’s reliance on state funding, the district will continue to monitor enrollment levels and model the possible impact that fluctuations in enrollment trends have on state funding levels, Brand said, noting any significant drop in enrollment — resident students attending Buckeye or through open enrollment — could have a significant impact on the district’s future financial outlook.
“The teamwork from the Board of Education down through the entire staff and community has been nothing short of amazing,” Colucci said. “With all the support that is received in the district, we are able to maintain the highest quality of education and stay within our budget.”
In other business
• Authorized the 2021-2022 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association;
• Authorized the treasurer to create a fund and to establish necessary receipt and appropriation accounts for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II (ESSER II) — intended to help safely reopen schools, measure and effectively address significant learning loss, and take other actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19;
• Approved the purchase of one 72-passenger school bus through the Ohio Schools Council, and
• Accepted the Ohio School Wellness Initiative Pilot Program. Edgewood High School was one of 10 schools selected to represent the Lake region and one of 80 pilot schools selected from 200 applications across the state of Ohio. The program includes a stipend of $5,000.
