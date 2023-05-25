ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Board of Education has taken the first step to relaunch a school-building program it started before the pandemic.
Board members voted Tuesday night to adopt a resolution authorizing the board to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Classroom Facilities Assistance Program.
The project consists of building one new school on the Edgewood Senior High School property to house grades Pre-K to 12, and then demolish Edgewood High, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.
Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were built in 1928. Ridgeview Elementary was built in 1957, and Edgewood High School was built in 1961.
The state share of the $90 million project is now at 68 percent, or $61 million, and Buckeye’s share is at 32 percent, or $29 million, Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
“This project was put off due to COVID,” he said. “This is one of the best opportunities, number-wise, that we will ever see.”
The facilities committee recently started meeting again to work with the OFC, Colucci said.
“We are taking the first step to putting a levy on the ballot in November for new facilities,” he said.
Over the last year, district officials have gathered information and performed assessments on the condition of each school. They also surveyed existing school district property to ensure it meets the district’s needs.
With the help of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the determination is that costly repairs and replacements to failing systems and structures will continue to deplete district funds, Colucci said.
The project is long overdue. The district’s facilities committee started meeting in September 2019. At the time, Buckeye qualified for a 33-percent local share for the price of replacing the schools, according to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.
In June 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the Buckeye schools facilities committee decided to wait a year or two to put the bond issue to voters.
