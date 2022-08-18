The NFL and Deshaun Watson reached a settlement Thursday.
Rather than wait for former New Jersey attorney general Peter Harvey’s decision on the NFL’s appeal of the initial punishment handed down, the league and Cleveland Browns quarterback have agreed that Watson will be suspended 11 out of 17 games and fined $5 million for violating the league's personal conduct policy amid allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the NFL.
