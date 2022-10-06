”Who’s that tripping over my bridge?” roared the troll … “Now, I’m coming to gobble you up.” — from “The Three Billy Goats Gruff.”
Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival organizers are inviting adults and children to dress up as friendly bridge trolls and march or ride in the Sarurday, Oct. 8 parade.
Trolls should meet at 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Area High School.
The connection between trolls and bridges goes back to the Norwegian fairy tale “The Three Billy Goats Gruff,” published in the 1840s.
The tale finds three billy goats trying to cross a bridge under which lives a mean and scary troll. The three goats outsmart the troll to cross the bridge.
The story was translated into English in the 1850s, and since then, trolls and bridges became linked in pop culture.
As for what a troll actually looks like or does, that changes from culture to culture, bridge to bridge.
The Covered Bridge Festival trolls should look friendly, organizers said.
After Saturday’s parade, there will be a troll costume contest at the pavilion in Giddings Park.
