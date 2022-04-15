CONNEAUT — A bill has passed the Ohio Legislature that would, among other provisions, name the bridge on Route 7 crossing Conneaut Creek after Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker, a Conneaut native who died in a U.S. Army training accident in 2019.
Walker was killed while stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia, according to a press release from State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur’s office.
Taylor Walker, Sgt. Walker’s widow, said she is happy the community still remembers and is honoring her husband. “It means a lot to me and my family,” she said.
Walker was made aware of the effort last year, she said.
Walker, who lives in Georgia, said she will return to Conneaut for the dedication.
“Thank you to our community in Conneaut and council for putting it together to do something so kind as to name a bridge after him,” Walker said. “I know that not every veteran or fallen soldier gets this chance, unfortunately, so I’m very blessed that my husband is one of them.”
The bill dedicates a number of roads and bridges as memorials for members of the military and law enforcement.
It has been approved by the Ohio Legislature, with the most recent version passing out of the Ohio House 95 votes to 1, and passing out of the Ohio Senate unanimously.
“Sgt. Walker’s dedication to protecting this nation was nothing short of heroic and serves as an inspiration to us all,” Fowler Arthur said.
“It is an honor to pass legislation that will memorialize his name in the community that he grew up in.”
