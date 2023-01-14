ASHTABULA — Melody Griffith offers healthy eats and sweet treats one scoop at a time.
Griffith, 30, of Ashtabula, is the new owner of Blended Smoothies and Ice Cream, 1018 Bridge St., in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
“We offer a variety of healthy foods such as smoothies, smoothie bowls, acai bowls, wraps, salads, soups, bagel sandwiches, berry parfaits, baked chips, regular chips and ice cream,” she said. “We also sell merchandise like Blended hats and t-shirts.”
The shop used to be called Cones — an ice cream shop that sold Heavenly Creamery’s ice cream.
“The [first] former owner wanted to bring ice cream to Bridge Street and we didn’t want to take ice cream away,” Griffith said. “We also decided that nobody is perfect and if you want to have something sweet on your cheat day, ice cream is available to you.”
The Diehls, who own Brant’s Apple Orchard in Sheffield Township, then bought the business, keeping the ice cream theme.
“We kept a lot of their same menu items. They did a good job of providing variety and an inclusive menu that helps those with dietary restrictions,” Griffith said. “We added a variety of soups for the winter months, changed a few recipes, and got rid of the energizer powder because we thought it was affecting the taste of the smoothies.”
Healthy eating became important to Griffith after losing nearly 80 pounds. She wanted to give Ashtabula an opportunity to have lots of healthy options. When Blended went up for sale, she realized this would be an opportunity to bring healthy choices to Ashtabula.
“I’m lactose intolerant and many of my friends and family members are vegetarian and gluten intolerant,” she said. “There are very limited options around here for those with dietary restrictions. I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to eat what makes them feel good and Blended gives people that opportunity.”
Griffith employs four people to help run the business.
“It’s special because we’re providing healthy foods quickly so those who have a 30 minute lunch break can still stop in and make good choices for their health,” she said. “We also have a nice atmosphere to enjoy it in, plenty of seating in the back or the patio area. It’s convenient, healthy, and delicious.”
Griffith also likes the community chalk board where people can draw, write their names, or send a special message. She hopes area residents and visitors will visit Blended because it’s a locally owned business and keeping money local helps the local economy.
“We have a fun and entertaining atmosphere full of color, friendly staff, and delicious healthy meals,” she said. “We don’t have any added sugars in our recipes and only sweeten our smoothies with either nonfat yogurt or honey. We use fresh organic produce and real fruit in our smoothies. We have good food that you can feel good about eating.
Blended’s hours are: Closed on Mondays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 440-536-5907.
