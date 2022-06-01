By SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA — Independent We Stand named Bridge Street the winner of “America’s Main Streets” contest in June 2018, and city officials say there are plenty of good reasons why.
The historic Ashtabula Harbor boasts nearby Walnut Beach, marinas and boat clubs, several museums, unique shops and plenty of great places to eat and drink.
With the formation of the Lift Bridge Community in 2008, a small group of interested citizens developed a mission to promote and develop the Ashtabula Harbor into a major tourist destination.
Thanks to the revitalization of the area, several historical buildings have been eligible for state grants worth more than $100,000 for rehabilitation and preservation efforts.
Today, every building on the eastern end of the street is in use and, in the near future a boutique-style hotel with a rooftop wine bar will be built on Goodwill Drive, just a stone’s throw from Bridge Street.
“We have so many wonderful attractions in the Harbor that are enjoyed by tourists and locals alike,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV.
Flowers adorn the street in spring, summer and fall, crosswalks are painted, Goodwill and Hulbert drives boast new bricks, a spacious parking lot is open, historical buildings don plaques and shopkeepers do all they can to keep the street tidy. There’s a perfect place for selfie, as well — the Lift Bridge Community Association’s ‘Ashtabula’ script sign.
Warm weather visitors will find that Bridge Street boasts several highly rated restaurants, including Rennicks Meat Market, Bascule Bridge Grille, Halcyon and Briquettes Smokehouse, among others.
There’s a chocolate shop, a coffee shop, an ice cream shop and a specialty popcorn shop ready for customers to sample and enjoy. On Sundays from June to October, visitors can peruse a farmer’s market.
Come the weekend, visitors can hear authentic 19th century ghost stories by joining the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk — the only tour of its kind in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
Above Bridge Street is Point Park on Walnut Boulevard, a hidden gem that overlooks the Ashtabula Harbor. Although small, Point Park offers really great views.
In a few blocks, visitors can go from watching the historic lift bridge raise and lower every half hour to catching some sun at Walnut Beach on Lake Erie. The beach-front park offers visitors a playground, concession stand and a place to take a selfie — a boat with ‘Ashtabula, Ohio’ painted on it.
The Nature Conservancy in Ohio (TNC) and the city of Ashtabula recently wrapped up a three-year project to restore beach and dune habitat at the park.
With funding made possible through the Ohio Environmental Protect Agency, parts of the 28-acre park now boast a more natural setting, similar to what once dominated parts of the Lake Erie coastline.
“The revitalization of the park has been a collaboration of many,” said Marcel Weigand, TNC conservation coordinator. “We were pleased to partner with the city of Ashtabula on this worthwhile restoration effort, and we look forward to the benefits it will provide people and nature for years to come.”
The park is open Memorial Day to Labor Day.
