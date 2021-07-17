ASHTABULA – The Lift Bridge Community Association (LBCA) will be hosting Bridge Street Market Days 10 a.m. to 2 p .m. every Sunday from July 25 through Oct. 3.
Current or new members of the LBCA are invited to set up a vendor booth to sell their wares. There will be 20 spaces available, first come, first serve.
“This is a great opportunity to build on the current Farmer’s Markets already happening each Sunday in the Historic Ashtabula Harbor,” said Toni Carlisle, chair of the LBCA. “Members can set up shop to sell items they have made, grown, or collected.”
The booth spaces will be immediately adjacent to lower Bridge Street. Annual LBCA dues are $100 (tax deductible). For more information and to sign up, please contact Toni Carlisle at carlisles1005@gmail.com or 440-964-8000.
“We hope to add even more enthusiasm to Bridge Street during these upcoming Sundays,” said Eli Kalil, LBCA special events coordinator. “The LBCA has a lot of ideas to help bring the community closer than ever before while improving it at the same time — this is only the beginning.”
Market Days will be held on July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, Sept. 5, Sept.12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, and Oct. 3.
The LBCA is a volunteer charitable organization whose mission is to promote the Ashtabula Harbor and Bridge Street.
