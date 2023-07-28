ASHTABULA — Independent We Stand named Bridge Street the winner of “America’s Main Streets” contest in June 2018, and city officials say there are plenty of good reasons why.
The historic Ashtabula Harbor offers visitors a beach, marinas and boat clubs, several museums, unique shops and lots of great places to eat and drink. The area is known for a variety of great events including the Beach Glass Festival, Wine & Walleye Festival and much more.
With the formation of the Lift Bridge Community in 2008, a small group of interested citizens developed a mission to promote and develop the Ashtabula Harbor into a major tourist destination.
Over time, the Ashtabula Harbor has purposefully evolved into a popular regional recreation, entertainment and tourism destination for both locals and visitors, with attractions such as several adjacent parks and beaches, multiple marinas and museums, kayaking and canoeing along the river.
Thanks to the revitalization of the area, several historical buildings became eligible for state grants worth more than $100,000 for rehabilitation and preservation efforts.
Today, every building on the eastern end of the street is in use and, in 2024, the River Bend Hotel, a boutique-style hotel with a rooftop wine bar, will open on Goodwill Drive, just around the corner from lower Bridge Street.
“The entire Harbor Historical District is seeing a lot of traffic this summer — from Fat Sally’s to the storefronts along Bridge Street and the recreation on the river, it has become a regional destination for tourism,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “When the Riverbend Hotel comes online, it will add another transformative level to the street, and we thank all those involved with its renaissance.”
The district in the past 10 years has grown into one of the must-visit places in northeast Ohio.
Most recently, Bridge Street Galley opened up, offering breakfast and lunch. Vital Spa and 440 Lash and Beauty are two new businesses for those looking to pamper themselves.
Last month’s Beach Glass Festival was a huge success and had the largest attendance to date, as did last weekend’s Wine & Walleye Festival.
Flowers adorn Bridge Street in spring, summer and fall, crosswalks are painted, Goodwill and Hulbert drives boast new bricks, a spacious parking lot is open, historical buildings don plaques and shopkeepers do all they can to keep the street tidy. There’s even a perfect spot for a selfie — the Lift Bridge Community Association’s ‘Ashtabula’ script sign.
Warm weather visitors will find that Bridge Street boasts several highly rated restaurants, including Rennicks Meat Market, Bascule Bridge Grille, Halcyon and Briquettes Smokehouse, among others.
There’s a chocolate shop, a coffee shop and an ice cream shop ready for customers to sample and enjoy. On Sundays from June to October, visitors can shop at a farmer’s market.
Come the weekend, Chris Martello presents authentic 19th century ghost stories on the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk — the only tour of its kind in the area.
Above Bridge Street is Point Park on Walnut Boulevard, a hidden gem that overlooks the Ashtabula Harbor. Although small, Point Park offers really great views.
In a few blocks, visitors can go from watching the historic lift bridge raise and lower every half hour to catching some sun at Walnut Beach on Lake Erie. The beach-front park offers visitors a playground, concession stand and a place to take a selfie — a boat with ‘Ashtabula, Ohio’ painted on it.
The Nature Conservancy in Ohio and the city of Ashtabula recently restored beach and dune habitat at the park.
With funding made possible through the Ohio Environmental Protect Agency, parts of the 28-acre park now boast a more natural setting, similar to what once dominated parts of the Lake Erie coastline.
The park is open Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“We have so many wonderful attractions in the Harbor that are enjoyed by tourists and locals alike,” Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said.
Timonere said, “Whether you are coming to the Historic District to relax on Walnut Beach, shop, dine, for personal services, or to visit one of several of our museums, there is something for everyone.”
