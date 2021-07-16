Brian Mendrala Hair Studio opens in the Ashtabula Harbor

ASHTABULA — Brian Mendrala knows how to cut hair, but he hasn’t cut his roots to Ashtabula County.
Mendrala, who is celebrating his 30th year in the fine art of hairdressing, recently opened the Brian Mendrala Hair Studio, 817 Lake Ave. No. 4, by appointment only.
“One’s wealth should be measured by one’s family and my parents encouraged me to return to Ashtabula County and open a salon here,” said Mendrala, who returned to the area after living and working in California and Arizona.
The hair salon is the first in Ashtabula for Mendrala, who dreamed of bringing high-quality haircuts to his home state. At first, he opened a salon in Jefferson, and after much success, moved to Ashtabula to be closer to his mother after his father died.
“I love working in the Ashtabula Harbor and I live only a mile away,” said Mendrala, a Vidal Sassoon-trained hairdresser. “The harbor is such a nice place and this plaza has a quirky feeling to it, which I love.”
The frill begins in the foyer of the salon, where the murals and white couch give you the feeling that you’ve entered an Italian art gallery.
Walk through the door and into the interior of the salon, and there’s exclusivity, brightness and warmth in the air thanks to the Old World murals, lighting and the mirrors.
“I’m going the way of a private hairdresser,” he said. “One-on-one is much more valuable that way.”
Before reaching for the scissors or dye, Mendrala spends time educating and talking with his clients.
“Feedback is important. I finish hair, not just cut,” he said. “It’s an hour dedicated to serving your beauty needs.”
Mendrala’s skills aren’t limited to cutting — he has a unique technique called a French blow dry. The benefit is that it straightens hair without the use of a flatiron so it doesn’t dry out or burn your hair.
“My clients are very loyal,” he said. “I haven’t raised my prices in 12 years.”
His business card says it all: Brian Mendrala, fabulous hairdresser, 440-855-0076 by appointment. New clients are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.