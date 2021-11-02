JEFFERSON — Incumbents Chris Brecht and Penny Armeni were re-elected to new terms on the Conneaut City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Brecht received 1,098 votes, the highest total of the night. Armeni received 846 votes, putting her in second in the race for two seats. Tim Neal, former Conneaut High School Principal, received 814 votes, and Jennifer Best received 418 votes.
On Tuesday night, Brecht thanked voters.
“I hope I don’t let them down,” he said. “My goal is to continue what we’ve been doing, and I’m very appreciative.”
Armeni thanked everyone.
“I just want to thank everybody for supporting the school board and giving us another opportunity to continue to do the job we started, and to make good decisions for our students and our teachers … and our families in Conneaut,” Armeni said.
Tuesday night’s vote totals are not yet official and could change as absentee ballots that were mailed before election day are received by the Board of Elections.
Before the election, Armeni said she was running again to see through a number of projects she started as a member of the school board.
Best said recently giving birth to her daughter spurred her decision to run for school board to ensure the district has a strong educational foundation by the time her daughter is ready for kindergarten.
Brecht said he decided to run again because he still believes there is more he can do for the district, including finishing work on SPARC and continuing the district’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the district is nearing the end of an emergency levy passed by Conneaut voters in 2017, and the debt from new school construction is close to being paid off.
Neal, who formerly served as principal of Conneaut High School, said his decision to run was an attempt to maintain a connection to the district after he took a job with the Buckeye Local Schools.
