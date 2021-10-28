ASHTABULA —October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when patients and survivors remember the battles and triumphs of their journeys.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, but just because it’s not unusual doesn’t mean it’s easy.
Ashtabula resident, Crystal Severino, 50, knows this firsthand.
Severino was working full time, going to school full time for her nurse practitioner degree and looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild when she learned the news of her diagnosis in April 2018.
“My first thought was I don’t have time for this,” she said. “I knew I did not want to have to quit school because I was so close to being done.”
With everything she had on her plate, Severino worried about taking the attention taken a way from her son and his wife, as this was their first baby.
“I was determined not to let cancer get in my way,” she said. “My husband helped me the most and was always there if and when I needed him.”
Both Severino and Dr. Evangelos Bibidakis at Ashtabula County Medical Center say having a strong support system of family, friends and doctors is very important in the fight against breast cancer.
“Dr. Bibidakis cleared his schedule to perform both my surgeries, was with me each step of the way,” she said. “My radiation oncologist answered all of my questions and helped put my husband’s mind at ease, and my provider, Emily Brown, who is also my good friend and mentor, was my shoulder to cry on and my rock.”
Severino praised her husband who made sure she followed doctors’ orders and held her hand through all her appointments. Her cancer was spotted during her annual mammogram.
“My single most important piece of advice I give all women is do your self breast exams,” she said. “Of course, mammograms are equally as important but you can do self-breast exams every day and stay ahead of the once-a-year mammogram.”
The American Cancer Society urges women to get regular mammograms for early detection. Breast cancer is a treatable disease and chances of successful treatment increase when the disease is detected in the early stages.
“I was lucky and only had to have radiation treatments and oral medication,” Severino said. “Radiation makes you tired. Some days I felt exhausted. The oral medication I was on stopped me from producing estrogen because my cancer was an estrogen-fed type so with that came horrible hot flashes.”
Severino underwent 27 radiation treatments at Hillcrest Hospital, and took medication for two-and-a-half years.
Today, she is cancer free, working as a full-time nurse practitioner and she and her husband, Kevin, recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.
“We have three amazing sons, Kody and his girlfriend Mary, Christian and his wife, Renee, and Drew, his wife Katie, and our 3-year-old granddaughter Quinn,” she said. “I am extremely blessed and also very lucky to still have both my parents Dan and Debby Hotaling, and my mother-in-law, Trudy Severino, who were all very supportive.”
But Severino said she’s not going to lie — “every year, when it’s time for my annual mammogram, I’m a little scared and nervous until I get that report back that says normal exam.”
Here’s how to improve your chances of staying healthy, according to the American Cancer Society:
• Perform regular monthly self-exams;
• Begin yearly mammogram screenings at age 45, or earlier depending on medical and family history;
• Maintain a healthy weight and active lifestyle, and
• Limit alcohol use and quit smoking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.