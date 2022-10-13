October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Did you know?

• In the United States, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

• The most significant risk factors for breast cancer are being female and aging. About 95 percent of all breast cancers in the U.S. occur in women 40 and older.

• Women who get regularly screened for breast cancer have a 47-percent lower risk of dying from the disease compared to those who don’t.

• Breast cancer deaths have been declining since 1990 thanks to early detection, better screening, increased awareness and new treatment options.

• Each year it is estimated that more than 220,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die.

• Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. and the leading cause of cancer death among women globally.

• In the U.S. today, there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors — the largest group of all cancer survivors.

• Every 2 minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S.

• Every minute, somewhere in the world, a woman dies from breast cancer. That’s more than 1,400 women every day.

• A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 1,000.

• Each year, it’s expected that about 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., and about 500 will die.

Source: Breastcancer.org and Center for Disease Control and Prevention

