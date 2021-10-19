WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to noon or when sold out on Oct. 30 at the Wayne Town Hall, 3280 Route 322, sponsored by the First Congregational Church of Wayne’s Ladies Missionary Society. Proceeds support missions.
Breakfast set for Oct. 30 in Wayne
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Plea deal for Gurto is a travesty
- Dorset turns into movie set
- Sheriff's Deputies arrest Saybrook man following Lake County abduction
- Ashtabula resident's apparel line focuses on mental health
- Pierpont man arrested after shooting into neighbor's house
- No decision on Gurto plea deal
- No bond for kidnapping suspect
- Three more people graduate drug court in Ashtabula
- No one injured by shots fired on city's west side
- 'A Christmas Story' will serve as Christmas parade theme in Ashtabula
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.