Brant's Fall Festival this weekend

BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Brant’s Apple Orchard, a popular fall attraction, will likely be even busier than usual this weekend.
Jenn Diehl, co-owner of Brant’s Apple Orchard, said October is a pretty big month for the orchard. Brant’s will be hosting its annual Fall Festival this weekend, Diehl said.
“We have horse drawn hay rides, bounce houses, craft show, a photographer is coming out taking family pictures, we have a 5k run that we do ... through the orchards, through the woods,” Diehl said.
The race raises funds for a scholarship, Diehl said.
October is generally the busiest month for Brant’s, Diehl said. “That’s when people think of going somewhere for the fall,” Diehl said.
Diehl said the orchard has been busy this year. “I think people are just anxious to get out,” she said. “It’s been good weather, actually, so I think that has helped a lot.”
Last year, COVID-19 restrictions were lifted about when Brant’s opened, Diehl said. At the time, people were anxious to get outside, and some restrictions eased about when the orchard opened, Diehl said.
Many visitors to Brant’s this year are coming from an hour or two away, Diehl said. “I don’t know if people are just looking for local destinations that are only a couple hours away, rather than traveling somewhere far,” she said. “That is a weird thing about this year, is it’s a lot of outside the county people that we’re getting.”
Diehl said the orchard’s website, brantsappleorchard.com, has a full list of upcoming events.
