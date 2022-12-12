ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP – A Braden Middle School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit in the VRBO Citrus Bowl.
Eighth-grade student Emma Toth will be part of the pre-game performance New Year’s Day at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Emma will perform with the Varsity Spirit Trophy Winners and All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-game performance. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, she will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from all over the country and enjoy a memorable holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.
“I love to cheer,” said Emma, who cheers on Braden’s football and basketball cheer squads. “This year, I tried out and made the All-American Cheer team. I’m so excited! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
The VRBO Citrus Bowl kicks off at 1 p.m. on ABC-TV and will host top teams from the Southeastern and Big Ten conferences.
VRBO, the site travelers use to book beach houses, cabins and condos, reached an agreement in 2018 with ESPN and Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) to be the title sponsor of the VRBO Citrus Bowl.
Trophy-winning teams and All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills, as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).
Emma attended UCA at Braden Middle School on July 7-8, 2022, where she was selected to participate in the pre-game performance. She will be in Florida Dec. 30- Jan. 3.
“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our special events in Orlando,” said Bill Seely, president of Varsity Spirit in a prepared statement.
“We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from across the country, and create memorable experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.”
Varsity Spirit is celebrating more than 30 years of honoring camp standouts. For more information, visit VRBO Citrus Bowl.
