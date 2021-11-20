JEFFERSON – The 34-year-old victim of an assault Monday in Cherry Valley Township died from her injuries Thursday, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and later transported to a Cleveland hospital, where she had been in critical condition after being brutally beaten.
Deputies were first called to Mill Road in Cherry Valley after the woman’s live-in boyfriend reported she was not breathing.
When deputies arrived at the couple’s home, emergency personnel were administering aid to the victim who was unconscious on the floor with bruises all over her body.
Thomas J. Graley, 37, was arrested on the scene and arraigned Wednesday before Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht. Graley was charged with felonious assault and is being held in the Ashtabula County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.
Graley told deputies they were arguing when his girlfriend said she didn’t feel well and suddenly fell on the floor and stopped breathing, according to the sheriff’s report.
When questioned further, Graley refused to answer any more questions.
Two children were in the home at the time and were released to a family member.
Additional charges will be forthcoming, Sheriff William Niemi said Friday.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.
