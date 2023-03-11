While driving along Route 20 last week, I saw a white car painted with big black spots like a Holstein cow.
No bull!
Surely, some faithful readers have seen this wonder on wheels.
Well, I had to know who the bovin-iac was and what made him or her create a cow car.
I started to ask around town and finally found the owner, thanks to the folks at Elevated Auto Repair, 1907 E. Prospect Road in Ashtabula.
He is 27-year-old Abram Cruz, a mechanic from North Kingsville.
“I’ve had people moo at me, stare at me, take videos and share photos on Facebook,” Cruz said, “but never a newspaper article.”
That’s when I decided to milk this story for all it’s worth — only the cream of the crop for the Terry Cloth column.
The beefed up vehicle is a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, not a Cow-de-lac like I first thought because of its size.
Cruz and his girlfriend, Johanna Brown, painted the car.
“She took the time to paint the black spots,” he said. “Eventually, I want to take the carpet out and add green grass turf.”
After all, a cow car is the proverbial greener grass on the other side of the fence for Cruz.
He was moo-ved to change the car’s original color — gold — to the Holstein look because he hadn’t seen such a vehicle anywhere else. Plus, it was easy to “manure” off road.
“I like off-roading and it’s perfect for taking to Nelson Ledges [Quarry Park],” he said. “”My family laughs at it but my girlfriend loves it.”
This Holstein-happy couple is not alone.
A craft booth at the Ashtabula County Fair last summer featured cows in a variety of incarnations: on paintings, kitchen towels, cards, T-shirts, potholders and handbags.
Cruz’s general opinion of cows?
“They taste good,” he said. “I like a good steak now and then.”
A faithful reader at Elevated Auto Repair said the cow car gets a lot of attention because cows are cute.
A customer, who was standing nearby, told me I must be “really bored” to pursue a cow car.
“That’s udderly ridiculous!” I said. “I would never steer my faithful readers wrong.”
Not to sound cheesy, but staff writer Shelley Terry thinks Cruz should install a horn that moos on his “dairy” fine car. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
