PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Boots and Bling is the theme of this year’s Big Bridge Dinner.
The Boots & Bling dinner will be held Saturday, July 30, at Smolen Gulf Bridge, the longest covered bridge in the United States.
This year, organizers are going to transform the covered bridge into the Old West town called ‘Ashtabeautiful,’ according to Michele Victor, president of the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Committee.
Tickets are on sale now and attendees are encouraged to don their cowboy boots, western clothes and bling at the event.
The Big Bridge Dinner will include a BBQ catered by Sticky Fingers BBQ of Saybrook Township, as well as a wine and beer tasting. Social hour is from 4-5 p.m., with dinner from 5-7 p.m.
There also will be a basket auction and square dancing.
Tickets are $60 each, or a table of eight for $420. For tickets, visit https://ashtabula-county-covered-bridge-festival.square.site.
The bridge will transform into a western theme, with guests being able to enter on either end through swinging doors.
To add to the ambience, there will be a General Store with souvenirs for sale, a saloon will have the wine and beer tasting, and there will be the Gold Mine, with a basket raffle.
“Chuck wagons” will be the source of the Sticky Fingers BBQ dinner, with the Watering Hole having water, lemonade and tea.
There will also be a photo booth with props, and a bank to buy additional tickets for the saloon and Gold Mine.
At the north end of the bridge there will be the Dance Hall. A square dancing group from Kirtland will dance and teach guests how to square dance.
There will even be a jail, with Wanted posters of some familiar faces from Ashtabula County.
The event is a fundraiser for the committee.
