ASHTABULA — Imagine a 1,500-mile trail network connecting 51 counties in four states.
This is the vision of the Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition (IHTC) — establishing the Industrial Heartland of America as a premier destination, offering a unique multi-use trail network stretching across New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
This trail would further expand Ashtabula County’s tourism potential, said Charlie Kohli, chairman and a 20-year member of the Great Ohio Lake to River Greenway Coalition.
“Recently our coalition has been included into a ‘Big Picture’ set of trails called the Industrial Heartland Trail Coalition,” he said. “The feasibility study was initiated by Rails to Trails Conservancy, as part of a process to identify trail gaps in the various projects involving IHTC.”
From Lake Erie, to the confluence of the three rivers in Pittsburgh (Allegheny, Monongahela and the Ohio) and on to the Ohio River and Appalachian foothills in West Virginia, the trail would connect regional trails to each other.
Trail groups from the region joined together in the early 2000s, eventually forming a coalition in 2011 and branding themselves the “Industrial Heartland Trails Coalition” in 2015, in an effort to collectively advance the vision of a trail network across the region.
Grouped by geography, eight identified trail destination corridors make up the IHTC network.
The Ashtabula to Pittsburgh (A2P) corridor extends from Lake Erie in Ashtabula, utilizing existing trails of the Western Reserve Greenway, and connects across the Ohio River into Pennsylvania. The corridor then connects to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh and beyond.
The visionary project would offer opportunities for outdoor recreation, transportation and economic development in both states. Finding a way to complete the development of trails to fill the gaps in the corridor could transform the economy of the region and the many communities along the corridor.
The IHTC’s feasibility study, produced by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), highlights opportunities along the trail, as well as challenges to close the gaps in the corridor. Work is already underway to close several of the gaps in Ohio.
“Our Ashtabula County Metroparks are very thankful that IHTC with Rails to Trails have included our Western Reserve Greenway Trail and North Shore Trail into this large trail scheme,” Kohli said.
A contiguous trail connecting the region’s biggest assets with the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) would transform the corridor into a destination sought out by people from across the country and around the world, said Eric Oberg, midwest regional director of Rails to Trails Conservancy in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
“The fact that once connected to Pittsburgh, the trail would then connect to the Great Allegheny Passage and the C&O Canal, creating a seamless trail connection from Ashtabula to Washington D.C., makes the opportunity much, much larger,” he said. “The opportunity for residents in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania along this corridor to increase their quality of life would be exponential.”
But it’s about more than trails, Kohli said.
Trail networks have been proven to be effective tools in revitalizing communities, sparking new local business opportunities and attracting and retaining residents. Connected trails are powerful assets that will make local cities and towns better places to live, work and do business, he said.
For evidence, one doesn’t need to look very far.
The GAP through southwestern Pennsylvania was largely responsible for reviving and reinventing many of the small rural communities through which it passes.
“Small business creation, town revitalization and increased sense of pride in place are all things we see along trails like this,” Oberg said.
Today, the GAP sees more than 1 million users annually and is responsible for tens of millions of dollars in direct user spending annually to local economies.
A study of the GAP corridor, published in November, found that trail users had an overall regional economic impact of more than $121 million. A similar opportunity is available along the A2P corridor.
“The investment that communities like Ashtabula have already made in the Western Reserve Greenway and North Shore Trail will look even smarter and create larger returns on the investment by seeing the Ashtabula to Pittsburgh corridor completed,” Oberg said. “This trail has the potential to be transformational for the people and communities along its path.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.