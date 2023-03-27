JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections has released a video detailing changes made to the state’s voting laws by a new law approved by the Ohio Legislature earlier this year.
John Mead, deputy director of the Ashtabula County Board of Elections, said the board wanted to inform the public about the changes.
“Just part of our public service, so people are aware, that there’s no surprises when they go to fill out an absentee application or come to the polling place to vote,” he said. “It’s part of our job and responsibility.”
The video can be found at youtu.be/hCshVDaIcp8, or by visiting the Board of Elections’ website, at www.boe.ohio.gov/ashtabula.
Mead said the video is concise and through.
According to a directive from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, H.B. 458 changed the types of voter identification Ohioans can use to register to vote and vote on election day. Generally, photo IDs are required to vote on election day. The only exception is if a person has a religious objection to being photographed.
Acceptable forms of photo ID for voting on election day are a current driver’s license, ID card or interim ID, a military ID or a U.S. passport, according to the video from the Board of Elections.
For voting by mail, a voter needs to provide a driver’s license number or state ID card number, the last four digits of their social security number, or a photocopy of a photo ID, according to the secretary of state’s directive. Voters who do not have a photo ID when voting in person can cast a provisional ballot, then show a photo ID at the Board of Elections office within four days of the election.
Registering to vote or updating your registration now requires either an Ohio driver’s license or state ID card number or the last four digits of a voter’s social security number.
Another significant change is the elimination of early voting on the day before election day.
“This is something that has been problematic throughout the state,” Mead said. “The secretary of state, through [H.B.] 458, has basically said that we will extend early voting longer at night, before election day, but we’re going to cut out this Monday for administrative purposes.”
Mead said before the change, poll workers had to make sure to update poll books to make sure they accounted for people who voted the day before election day.
“There are still as many hours available to the public to vote early, just not that Monday,” he said. “It’s something ... the people in the business have been advocating for for a long time.”
