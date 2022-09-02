JEFFERSON — The Board of Elections rejected challenges filed against Casey O’Brien’s petitions to be placed on the November ballot as a candidate for Western County Court judge after conducting a hearing on Friday morning.
John Ginnard filed a pair of objections to O’Brien’s nominating petitions, Board of Elections Chair Isaac Arthur said at the start of the hearing.
In the first objection, Ginnard said O’Brien improperly wrote Western Ashtabula instead of Ashtabula in a blank for the name of the county on his nominating petitions.
A second objection, filed after the petitions were approved, also claimed that a number of signatures were invalid because they contained an abbreviation for the county of residence of several people who signed the petition, and some of the information for multiple signatures on the petition appeared to be filled out in the same handwriting.
The board voted down Ginnard’s first objection, with three of the four board members voting against it. Board member Jeff Magyar abstained from every vote in the meeting. His daughter, current Western County Court Judge Michelle Fisher, is also running for the seat.
Since Ginnard’s second objection was filed after the petitions were approved, the board could not address it, Arthur said.
In a brief, O’Brien filed with the board, claiming Ginnard did not cite any specific section of the Ohio Revised Code or other statutory authority. The brief also stated that the form does not have a position to denote whether a candidate is running for the Eastern or Western County Court seat, so adding western on the petition provides potential signatories with additional information.
Board of Elections Chair Isaac Arthur asked several questions of Ginnard.
He asked if people signing petitions should know what position the candidate is seeking.
Before the board made its decision, Ginnard’s lawyer, Sean Martin, said it is not up to candidates to alter forms as they choose. “Are we arguing that it’s upon each and every individual person running for office, they can now add to forms, add information that’s clearly not within the purview and bounds of the form,” he said.
Martin said O’Brien wrote western was a section reserved for the candidate’s county of residence.
Arthur said abbreviations and ditto marks are acceptable for dates or counties of residence for people signing the petition, and that those sections of the form can be filled in by someone else.
Board Member Christopher Newcomb asked O’Brien to explain why western Ashtabula was written on the petitions.
“The entire county can’t vote for this seat,” O’Brien said. The Eastern and Western County Court Judges have different start and end dates to their terms, he said.
In his closing argument, Martin said the form was not filled out properly. “Western Ashtabula County is not a county,” he said.
O’Brien said the rule candidates have to meet, substantial compliance, is for situations like this. “It’s not strict compliance, it’s substantial, and I believe that burden has been met in this case,” he said.
