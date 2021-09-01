JEFFERSON — Anyone seeking to run for Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer has until Tuesday afternoon to file a petition after the former fiscal officer resigned.
Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said Kingsville Township Fiscal Officer Sarah Patterson resigned after the deadlines for regular and write-in candidates had passed.
“The problem is that there’s a mechanism set in place for partisan elected officials,” Frye said. “In this situation, this is a non-partisan position, and there isn’t really anything clear and definable,” he said later.
The Ashtabula County Board of Elections reached out to the Secretary of State’s office, the Ashtabula County Prosecutor and prosecutor’s offices around the state that have been in similar situations, Frye said.
“Basically, it was decided that the best practice would be to have a petition period for any potential people that want to run for the office to file, to go on this ballot in this election,” Frye said.
Anyone who wishes to file will have to receive at least 25 signatures from qualified Kingsville Township electors on a petition. Frye recommended getting more than 25 signatures, just in case.
Petitions can be picked up from the Board of Elections office in Jefferson. Petitions are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 7, Frye said.
The change will impact three ballots, he said. Ballot layouts need to be proofed by Sept. 8, and will be available for public viewing on Sept. 9 and be sent to print on Sept. 10, Frye said.
“We will put out there that this position is open and will be on the ballot, that the deadline is Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. to submit their petitions,” Frye said.
There are two people who are potentially interested in running for the position, he said.
“It’s just a matter of them getting their petitions and getting them filed,” he said.
A meeting was tentatively scheduled for Sept. 8 to approve any petitions that might be submitted on Tuesday.
“Under Title 35 of the Ohio Revised Code, we have to put that position on the ballot, it’s just trying to figure out the best way to do that,” Frye said.
Frye said they are working to keep to their previously set timelines for the election.
In other business
• Adam Rubesich’s application to be a write-in candidate for Wayne Township was approved. “He will be required to receive 25 signatures,” said Board of Elections Director John Mead.
Only one candidate had filed a petition for one of Wayne Township’s two trustee positions on the November ballot.
The only other township with fewer candidates than open seats was in Richmond Township. No one filed as a write-in candidate in that race, Mead said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.