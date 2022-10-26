MADISON TOWNSHIP — The body of a deceased 39-year-old male was discovered Tuesday morning behind a church, according to the Madison Township Police Department.
Police and firefighters were called at 9:28 a.m. by a citizen who reported finding a possible dead body behind the Bible Baptist Church, 5819 Chapel Road, reports show.
Officers found the body next to a picnic table behind the church, said Madison Township Police Chief Matthew A. Byers.
A preliminary investigation by the Madison Township Police Department Detective Bureau and the Lake County Coroner’s Office did not reveal any signs of foul play, Byers said.
The male’s identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of family, he said.
The matter remains under investigation.
