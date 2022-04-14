ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The body of a man was found at Lake Shore Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to the park at about 1:30 p.m., and arrived at the park shortly thereafter, according to reports.
The body of Walter Perkins, 36, of Ashtabula, was discovered by a man walking with his young daughter while looking for beach glass along the seashore, Ashtabula County Coroner’s investigator Keith Stewart said.
“They called 9-1-1,” he said.
Stewart said he believes Perkins died within the past 24 hours.
“He was staying in the city of Ashtabula, but in the last week he became homeless,” Stewart said.
His body was found in the rocks east of the park’s main beach in the area behind the former FirstEnergy plant on Lake Road, according to Stewart and Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
Circumstances surrounding Perkins’ death are unknown at this time, Niemi said.
Perkins’ body will be sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and to determine the cause of death, Stewart said.
Ashtabula Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Niemi said the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
