Marinas have been busy lately as boats are carefully placed in area rivers and harbors to kick off the 2021 summer boating season.
The Geneva State Park Marina has dozens of boats already in the water with boaters using easy access to the open waters of Lake Erie and Sutherland Marine cranes are placing boats into the Ashtabula River.
In Conneaut, the public dock boat ramps have been busy as fishermen and pleasure boaters take vessels out on to Lake Erie.
The U.S. Coast Guard and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are gearing up resources to focus boaters on safe practices. Safety practices such as wearing life jackets that fit and filing a boating plan are highly encouraged, according to both groups.
