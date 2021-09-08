Boardman Technology Coaching Service offering free services to seniors     

ASHTABULA — A technology coaching service is partnering with the Ashtabula County Council on Aging to provide free technical services to senior citizens in four northeast Ohio counties, including in Ashtabula County.
Family Tech Connect of Boardman received a $10,000 grant from Direction Home of Eastern Ohio to provide tech help to seniors in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. The money came from federal funds dedicated to reducing senior isolation, a problem that increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and persists today.
Bob Gruber, director of the Geneva Senior Center, said senior centers across Ohio are working hard to upgrade their technology.
“In the era of pandemics, we can not rely totally on face-to-face interaction,” he said. “A grant that helps seniors upgrade their knowledge and technology is invaluable with this endeavor.”
Vince Bevacqua, chief operating officer of Family Tech Connect, said isolated seniors have increased risk of serious health problems, including Alzheimer’s disease, heart attack and stroke.
“On the other hand, having basic tech literacy — which allows seniors to connect with family, friends and businesses — promotes healthy aging,” he said. “Our mission is to help area seniors learn about the technology that can improve their health and quality of life.”
Family Tech Connect’s Chief Experience Officer, Neil Bevacqua, believes there is an unmet need for senior tech coaching.
“Today’s seniors are caught in a ‘digital divide,’” he said. “They don’t understand tech terminology or how devices, like smart phones and computers, work. Their families, often, don’t have the time or patience to teach them, so they become very frustrated.”
Family Tech provides patient coaches who are willing to gradually introduce them to new information.
The free Family Tech Connect services covered under the grant include personalized, in-home coaching sessions, as well as help with assembling and maintaining devices.
“Coaching sessions are where we can specifically address problems with equipment or applications the senior is experiencing or teach them new skills they want to learn,” said Lucas Bevacqua, chief technology officer. “And, in the case where a senior has older, outdated devices — or no devices at all — we can help them find the new device they need, get it for them, set it up and teach them how to use it and they never have to leave their home.”
Services are available immediately, by appointment on a first-come first-serve basis until the grant money is exhausted.
Covered services are for seniors 60 years old or older living in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Call or text 330-708-2992.
