JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Revision finished its final hearing this week, closing the door on a relatively quiet year, according to county officials.
The Board of Revision serves as property owners’ formal check and appeal of property values used by the county Auditor’s Office.
“We’re in year two after our 2020 state mandated revaluation and we’re a year before the 2023 Triannual Market Update, so it is a relatively quiet time for folks who want to appeal their property values,” County Auditor David Thomas said.
The board received a total of 88 cases, of which only 69 were for property value appeals and the remainder for tax credit reinstatement of CAUV or the non-business credit. In total of 78 cases, or 89 percent, were decided with a favorable outcome to the complainant.
Property owners had to present evidence of why they believed the auditor’s value was not an accurate market value on Jan. 1, 2021. That evidence may have included photos of damage, professional appraisals, recent sales, or other factors which impact value.
Following the BOR’s recent decisions, only six were appealed, or 7 percent. Three cases were appealed to the Board of Tax Appeals in Columbus and three were appealed to the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas.
The county auditor, county treasurer, and a county commissioner make up the Board of Revision.
For 2022, Thomas, Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff, Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV, Treasurer alternate, Alex Iarocci, and real estate manager Tara Frable sit on the board.
The Auditor’s Office will host an informal option for property owners on Sept. 28 at the Henderson Library in Jefferson. To make an appointment, call 440-576-3785.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.