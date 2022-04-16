JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Revision (BOR) members had a slow first day of deliberations Tuesday as they reviewed 15 cases from property owners appealing their property values.
“We have a record low, at least in the last eight years, of BOR filings with just 85 filed for tax year 2021,” said County Auditor David Thomas. “I think this speaks to the strong real estate market and our education efforts last year during the mass revaluation.”
Board members include Thomas, County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff and County Commissioner J.P. Ducro. The BOR hears value complaints for several reasons, including condition changes to property, recent sales, CAUV reinstatement and other indicators of property value.
The Auditor’s Office held a webinar education session and reached out to taxpayers prior to the March 31 deadline to ensure as many residents as possible knew about the opportunity to challenge property values, Thomas said.
The first set of deliberations included a variety of complaints, with value change requests, CAUV reinstatements and restoration of the non-business tax credit. The average number of complaints varies based on the market and changes, but Thomas said his office received less than a quarter of the normal amount.
“Our real estate market has truly never been stronger, values based on sale prices have increased tremendously since the last revaluation in 2014,” he said. “So we anticipated a high BOR volume, but I was surprised with the low number of filings.”
Thomas attributes the lower amount of BOR complaints to a number of factors including outreach to residents, a strong focus on informal changes prior to values being finalized in 2021, and a growing real estate market with the COVID boom leading to higher values and sale prices.
In 2021, the Auditor’s Office sent over 40,000 postcards to residential properties for the first time in Ashtabula County following a revaluation. Those postcards included a way for property owners to use an online portal to inquire for the reason on their value changes and file an informal request to change.
“I believe that effort helped to catch any errors and issues with values before folks got their bills last year or this year which has dramatically decreased the time and energy needed by taxpayers to files complaints,” Thomas said.
The BOR has also moved to a virtual option for residents and settles 80 percent or more of cases outside of a hearing.
“We’ve wanted to make this process as customer friendly as possible. Zoom is a great way to help with this, and flexible scheduling is good too,” he said. “We don’t want to inconvenience folks who simply want to challenge their property value.”
Thomas cautions that the BOR process does not look at taxes, but rather property values.
“Taxes have many components to them,” he said. “If folks agree to their value, but dislike their tax amount, or are frustrated with their tax change, we may be able to help in other ways, but BOR would not be the right place for them.”
