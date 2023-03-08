On March 9, proofs of ballots for the May 2 primary and special election will be available for viewing at the Board of Elections office and the Ashtabula County Courthouse for 24 hours, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
Board of Elections to host ballot proof
