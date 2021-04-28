JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections voted on Tuesday to request outside counsel to review legal advice the board has received in the last several months.
The vote was a result of a discussion from last week, where board member Christopher Newcomb, a Democrat, sent a letter to the Ashtabula County Commissioners and spoke at a commissioners work session in favor of the request.
Newcomb claimed in the letter that County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole had an ongoing conflict of interest.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board member Jeff Magyar, a Republican, said O’Toole called him to the front of an Ashtabula County Republican Party Executive Committee meeting and questioned him about events that took place during a Board of Elections reorganizational meeting.
“When I walked into the meeting, I instantly thought, ‘This isn’t a discussion, this is a prosecution,’” Magyar said.
During the Board of Elections’ first reorganizational meeting, the board entered a lengthy executive session, after which, the board did not reappoint Charlie Frye as either director or deputy director. Previous to that meeting, Frye had been the director of the Board of Elections. Since then, in a second reorganizational meeting, a vote to appoint Frye to the deputy director position tied, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose broke the tie in favor of Frye.
Magyar said he declined to discus what happened in a Board of Elections executive session at the ACRP executive committee meeting, and claimed O’Toole started citing sections of the Ohio Revised Code. At that point, Magyar left, he said.
Republican Board member Isaac Arthur said he did not remember the meeting the same way.
Magyar claimed that O’Toole told several people that he should step down. When asked about that claim in the past, O’Toole said she has no memory of saying such a thing.
“Imagine my thoughts, when, this is the Board of Elections’ attorney, questioning me,” Magyar said. “I see a huge conflict there.”
Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pizmoht attended the meeting and spoke on O’Toole’s behalf. O’Toole has issued an opinion stating that there is no conflict, she said.
Pizmoht said O’Toole’s actions at the ACRP meeting were not in her official capacity, and that Magyar was not acting in his capacity as a member of the Board of Elections at the meeting.
“That is completely outside the realm of the scope of what we are looking at to determine if there’s a conflict of interest,” Pizmont said.
Magyar asked about the perception of a conflict of interest.
“That is your perception of a conflict, but I see no factual evidence of an actual conflict,” Pizmoht said.
Newcomb made the motion asking for outside counsel, citing O’Toole’s questioning of Magyar at the executive committee meeting, her advice at board meetings, and her written legal opinions. Arthur voted against the motion, and Newcomb, Magyar, and board member Joe Varckette, a Democrat, voted in favor of it.
The request will now go to the Ashtabula County Commissioners.
Boards of Elections are made up of two Republicans and two Democrats. The chair of the board and the director of the board, who oversees day to day operations, must be of opposite political parties. If there is a deputy director, they must be of the opposite political party as the director.
The Ashtabula County Board of Elections has regularly reorganized and switched which party held the chair and director positions.
