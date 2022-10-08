JEFFERSON — Three matters were referred to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office at a Board of Elections meeting on Friday.
The board referred the Conservative Club to the prosecutor’s office because the organization has not filed finance paperwork with the Board of Elections in two years and eight months.
Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said this is the most egregious campaign finance issue they’ve had in the office.
Karrie Blair, a Board of Elections employee, said generally when an entity misses a filing deadline, board employees send them a letter.
“Most of the time, it’s just that they forgot, and they’ll send it in,” she said.
Multiple letters, including certified letters, were not acknowledged.
Blair said she spoke to the former treasurer of the group, who said she was no longer treasurer.
The president of the club came into the office and said he was in the midst of changing over officers and he would get the proper paperwork filed, Blair said.
No action was taken, so copies were made of everything, and the matter was turned over to the Elections Commission, she said.
That is standard procedure, Frye said.
“The only issue on this is that there’s still an active account, with checks being drafted after the filings have stopped coming into the office,” he said.
The last report was filed in February of 2020, Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
“It had $5,000 in the account, and as Charlie said, checks are being written to candidates, and there is also a fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 15, sponsored by this organization,” Mead said. “So that would imply additional funds would be coming in. and the whole point of finance reports is so the public and everyone knows where the money comes from and where it goes.”
Frye said employees have never seen a group with an active account that hasn’t filed for nearly three years.
“We’re not saying that there’s any kind of criminal conduct or anything like that, it’s just a violation of finance law, Title 35, to be turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review,” Frye said.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said she was willing to have her office look into the matter.
“I think it’s very important that these rules are followed,” she said. “Additionally, we don’t know what’s happening to that money. We don’t know if it’s being used properly, or in accordance with law. We don’t know if somebody has appropriated the money. It doesn’t appear as if they have a treasurer, which is always a concern.”
Board member Christopher Newcomb said his concern was that this could look like retaliation, after a member of the club was involved in protesting a candidate’s inclusion on the November ballot.
Blair said the information was turned over to the Elections Commission before that happened.
Board Member Joe Varckette said the board would do the same thing in any other case.
Frye said the board followed procedures.
The matter was referred to the prosecutor’s office for investigation.
The board also referred a pair of letters to the prosecutor’s office, regarding residents receiving election-related mail for people who did not live there.
Mead said the two people notified to the board of elections regarding separate incidents where they received election mail for people they had no recollection of living at the home.
“In those two situations, one was an acknowledgement card, the other one, the lady received an absentee application from (Secretary of State) Frank LaRose addressed to this individual,” Frye said. The person to whom the absentee ballot request was addressed voted in the 2016 election at the polling location associated with that address, he said.
“If people are getting election mail at their address for somebody that doesn’t live there, contact us and let us know about it,” Frye said.
