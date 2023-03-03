Board of Elections hosts organizational meeting

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections hosted its biennial reorganizational meeting on Thursday, with the offices of board chair, director and deputy director changing hands.
Board member Joseph Varckette, a Democrat, was elected as board chair for the coming two years at the meeting, replacing Republican Board member Isaac Arthur in the position.
Charlie Frye and John Mead switched positions, with Frye taking over as director of the Board of Elections, and Mead moving to the position of deputy director.
Arthur was reappointed to the board for a new term, and new board member Democrat Susan Hagan was appointed to the board.
Mead said the board reorganizes every two years, and the positions of director, deputy director and board chair rotate.
The positions of board chair and director must be held by people from the opposite party.
Board member Jeff Magyar, a Republican, abstained on the appointments of Frye and Mead, as well as a vote to re-appoint the board staff. When asked about his abstention, Magyar said, “I’m not going to discuss that with you.”
In other business:
• Board members voted to amend the office’s guidelines for probationary periods for new employees. Mead said he and Frye wanted to have the option to reduce the current probationary period from 90 days to whatever the two of them feel is necessary, if a new hire has worked in the office previously.
“Continuity is a big thing,” Frye said. “If you go back, the last time we updated the policy manual on a new hire was 2010.”
The proposed policy change would reduce the probationary period by how long they had worked in the office as a seasonal employee.
Varckette asked for the rationale for reducing the period, and said probationary periods are necessary.
“Ninety days is not a long time to assess a new employee,” he said.
Frye said if the person hired by the board has experience working in the office in the past, that person has proved that they can perform the job as required.
“The idea would be to lessen the probationary period on that person, based on their experience in the office,” Frye said.
Varckette said he believes reducing the probationary period would require a significant explanation.
The policy, which was amended after discussion, would allow the probationary period to be reduced to a minimum of 30 days, with board approval.
• The board discussed but did not take action on a change to the office’s vacation policy.
Currently, the office mirrors the county’s vacation policy, which allows employees to carry over three years of vacation time, Mead said.
“We would like to reduce that down to one year of carry-over,” he said.
Board members requested additional information on the policy of other offices.
