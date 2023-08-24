JEFFERSON — The results of the Aug. 8 special election were unanimously certified Wednesday morning by the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.
The final count brought no change to the outcome — Issue 1 was defeated, according to the Board of Elections official results.
Since 1912, Ohio has used a simple majority to pass a constitutional amendment. Issue 1 would have raised that threshold to 60 percent of the vote.
Board members were told the election went off without a hitch.
All of the county’s 104 precincts were involved in the election.
Some 23,131 people participated — about 38.5 percent of the eligible voters, according to the Board of Elections official results.
Of the 23,131 participating voters, 11,085, or 48 percent voted ‘yes,’ while 12,044, or 52 percent voted ‘no,’ Mead said.
In other business, board members heard the first reading of machine allocation for the upcoming November election.
“We determine how many voting booths are needed for the Nov. 7 election,” Mead said. “It’s standard revised code.”
