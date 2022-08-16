JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections certified the results of the Aug. 2 primary on Monday morning.
Twenty-two provisional ballots were accepted by the board. Two provisional ballots were rejected due to the person not being a registered voter.
Board of Elections Director John Mead said the provisional ballots will act as a voter registration document for those voters going forward.
The meeting started before 8 a.m. on Monday, in order to allow the Geauga County Board of Elections to certify the results of the election for the Ohio 99th District, Mead said.
A total of 4,614 ballots were cast in the Aug. 2 primary in Ashtabula County, for a total voter turnout of 7.59 percent, according to information from the Board of Elections.
No race outcomes were changed by the approval of provisional ballots.
There were no levies and only a few races on the ballot. The second primary was necessary due to ongoing redistricting disputes delaying a number of races past the deadline for the May primary.
The board approved conducting an audit of the most recent election by voting location. The Board of Elections has a choice of two ways to conduct the audit, and chose to do it via voting location, Mead said.
Approval of minutes and bills were tabled until the next meeting due to time constraints.
A meeting is scheduled for Friday to start preparations for the November general election.
