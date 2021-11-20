JEFFERSON — The final vote totals for the November election were certified by the Ashtabula County Board of Elections at a meeting on Wednesday.
Director John Mead said no race outcomes were changed from the provisional totals and there were no recounts once the final vote totals were tabulated.
Mead said the Plymouth Township fire and EMS levy was close to the recount threshold, but with the relatively low number of votes cast on the ballot, the recount threshold was very low.
Voters approved the levy, 309 votes in favor to 303 votes against, according to final vote totals from the Board of Elections. To reach the automatic recount threshold of half of one percent, the race would have needed to be within three votes.
Mead said voter turnout for the election was 27 percent, a bit below the 30 to 32 percent number he was expecting for the election.
Voter turnout will likely be up significantly next year, starting on the May 3 primary. In addition to Congressional races, there will also be primaries for the Senate seat currently held by Rob Portman, who has announced that he will not be running for re-election. A number of state-wide offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, will also be on the ballot.
Mead said the election ran smoothly, including the transition back to paper signature books and clerk books.
“We appreciate all of our poll workers who adapted to the new system,” he said. “We have heard positive comments from the voters and form the poll workers, that they welcome the new system, given how much money it has saved. It was a very positive election.”
The county’s electronic poll books were no longer being supported by the manufacturer, and purchasing new ones would have cost the county $150,000, plus an annual maintenance fee, Mead said.
“[Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye] and I just simply said no,” Mead said. “We will go back to the way it was before. And we knew it would work because Trumbull Township was using the signature book and clerk book all along.”
