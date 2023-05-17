JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections met on Tuesday morning and certified the results of the May primary election.
The city of Ashtabula had a 35% turnout for registered Democrats.
Board Deputy Director John Mead said three levies on the ballot failed.
There were 2,689 ballots cast in the election, 8.87 percent voter turnout for the 57 precincts that had issues or primaries on the ballot.
According to the official results, a four-mill roads levy for Colebrook Township was rejected by local voters, 62 votes against to 36 for. In Conneaut, a pair of levies failed. A two-mill permanent improvement levy for the Conneaut Area City Schools was rejected by voters 603 votes against to 410 votes in favor, and a 4.75-mill roads levy for the city was voted down, 518 votes against to 367 votes in favor.
The remaining 14 issues in the county were approved by local voters. Approved issues included a variety of ambulance and fire levies in the southern half of the county and road levies in Andover, New Lyme and Wayne townships.
The only contested primary in the county was for the Democratic nomination for Ashtabula City Manager. Incumbent Jim Timonere defeated challenger Evangela Moore, 317 votes to 171, according to the official results.
Board of Elections Director Charlie Frye said there was not a large sample size, but the training conducted by the board seemed to work well.
Board President Joe Varckette praised the training conducted by the board.
Around ten other counties used training videos created to train county employees, Board Member Isaac Arthur said.
Frye said the board is preparing for a potential August special election, but a lawsuit has been filed in that matter, so things could change.
