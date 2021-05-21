JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections certified the May 4 primary election results on Thursday morning.
“Everything was as expected and nothing was sent intoa recount,” said ACBE Director John Mead.
The election results included a total turnout of 10.86 percent of the 30,469 registered voters, according to information provided by the board of elections.
The Ashtabula City Council Ward 3 winner was RoLesia R. Holman, with 45 votes compared to challenger Tara Hawkins’ 24. The Ward 4 winner was Jodi Mills, who defeated Cheryl Guyton 132-35.
The Ashtabula parks renewal was approved by a total of 735 votes in favor and 364 opposed.
In Hartsgrove Township a 3-mill fire levy lost by a count of 37-32. A Jefferson Township 1-mill roads levy won by a count of 69-16. A Jefferson Township 1.5-mill library levy passed by a count of 201 to 28.
A 5-mill Plymouth Township fire and emergency services levy lost by a count of 185-166 and a Trumbull Township 1-mill fire and emergency services renewal levy passed by a 43-35 margin.
A Windsor Township 1-mill parks levy failed by a count of 62-36.
A 3.8-mill current expense levy for the Ashtabula Area City Schools failed by a 1,230 to 1,042 margin. The Buckeye Schools 1.9-mill permanent improvement renewal levy was affirmed by a 362-174 count. A Saybrook Township Park additional .5-mill operating levy was affirmed by 657-460.
The board of elections also agreed to pull a petition that had a technical violation. Doris Simon made an error in the petition process.
“In 2013 we had 12 candidates that were declared ineligible so we changed our policy,” said Ashtabula County Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye. He said if there is a violation the candidate is not eliminated as a potential candidate.
Mead said Simon’s petition was not officially submitted so she will be able to start over again to gain signatures on a petition for an Andover Village council seat in the November election.
