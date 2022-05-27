JEFFERSON – The Ashtabula County Board of Elections met Thursday morning to approve the results of this year’s primary election.
The primary was held May 3, and “nothing changed from election night other than the count from the provisional ballots,” said Board of Elections Director John Mead.
The final results soon will be posted to the Board of Elections website.
On Tuesday, the Board of Elections approved 81 provisional ballots and 10 day absentee ballots from the primary.
Deputy Director Charlie Frye said there were no issues with the voting system in the May primary.
