JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections met on Tuesday morning and approved a write-in candidate for the November ballot.
Janet Harrington will be a write-in candidate for fiscal officer for Denmark Township.
She is the only candidate in the race.
There are still a few open seats without candidates, said Board of Elections Deputy Director John Mead.
According to information from the Board of Elections, no candidates have filed for Andover Village Council, only one candidate has filed for the two Orwell Village Council seats, and no candidates have filed in the Denmark Township and Windsor Township trustee races.
In other business:
• The board accepted a bid from ES and S for ballot printing, for $.29 per ballot, with $.01 shipping per ballot.
Board of Elections Director Charlie Frye said staff requested quotes for 14 and 17 inch ballots, because the length of the proposed marijuana constitutional amendment would mean a 14 inch ballot does not look feasible.
“We haven’t actually used a 17-inch ballot probably in 10 years,” he said.
The machines the county uses are designed to use 14 or 17 inch ballots, Frye said.
Mead said the price has been consistent for some time.
• The board also accepted a quote from Truesdell Moving for $5,000 to move election equipment for the November general election.
Mead said the cost increased slightly, but not by much.
Frye said, since some changes were made, there have been two elections without damaged equipment.
• The security policy and cyber incident response plans have both been updated, and the updated versions were approved by the board.
Board member Jeff Magyar asked if part of the plan, to move Board of Elections operations to a secondary site in case the office is unable to be in operation, was feasible.
Frye said there are procedures in place that would make the process work.
“Everything in this office is backed up off-site, so if we were to lose everything here, we could set up a PC off-site, download our information onto that, and keep going,” he said.
There are two vote counting machines in the office, and if neither one were usable, they could either go to Lake or Geauga counties’ Board of Elections offices, or have a contractor ship one to them, Frye said.
“Depending on the situation, we may not be able to do an unofficial certification of everything that night, but we’d get really close to it,” he said.
• Mead said the Board of Elections has already spent $8,000 more than they received by the state for the August special election.
The amount of money the county initially received from the state, which was based on the August 2022 special election.
“This was much, much bigger, in context of ballots, and voter turnout, consumption of supplies, of PPE, tablets, the whole ball of wax,” Mead said.
He said he will be requesting $14,000 from the state for election-related expenses.
Frye said they were assured by the state that they will be made whole.
“We’ve been responsible on how we’ve allocated the money, but ... in August of 2022, we had no part-time, seasonal help in here, because we just didn’t need them,” he said. “This election was a different animal, because now we have two conflicting elections overlapping each other, with initiative petitions coming in that have a deadline, that have to be checked and sent back to the Secretary of State for November, [National Change of Address forms], our largest NCOA mail-out year, with literally thousands of NCOAs coming in, it was physically impossible for our regular full-time staff to handle all of that, and conduct an election.
“The increased turnout, the whole nine yards. This was significantly different than the August 2022 special election.”
Board staff is conducting a post-election inventory to make sure the Board of Elections is made whole by the state.
Mead said discussions with the Secretary of State’s office about the issue have been positive.
• The Secretary of State’s office is offering a $10,000 security grant, Frye said.
They applied for funding for updating cameras in the office, and the ability to store up to 45 days of video recordings, he said.
